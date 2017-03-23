Zacks: Brokerages Set $7.50 Target Price for PC Tel Inc (PCTI)

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $7.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given PC Tel an industry rank of 66 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PCTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of PC Tel in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

In related news, VP Jeffrey A. Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $32,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in PC Tel during the third quarter worth approximately $574,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in PC Tel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in PC Tel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,251,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,732,000 after buying an additional 44,600 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PC Tel by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 632,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) opened at 5.56 on Monday. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average is $5.36. The firm’s market capitalization is $90.15 million.

PC Tel (NASDAQ:PCTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. PC Tel had a negative net margin of 13.70% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PC Tel will post $0.30 EPS for the current year.

About PC Tel

PCTEL, Inc (PCTEL) delivers telecom solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Connected Solutions and RF Solutions. The RF Solutions segment develops and provides test equipment, software and engineering services for wireless networks. The Connected Solutions segment designs and delivers antennas and site solutions for wireless networks globally.

