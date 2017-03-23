Zacks: BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC) Given Consensus Rating of “” by Brokerages

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $72.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.40 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. an industry rank of 108 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSTC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. by 14.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. during the third quarter valued at about $209,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. by 1.2% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its stake in BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 10,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/zacks-biospecifics-technologies-corp-bstc-given-consensus-rating-of-by-brokerages.html.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) opened at 52.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $378.37 million, a PE ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.15. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.53 and a 12-month high of $58.21.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 43.13%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. will post $1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Company Profile

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BioSpecifics) is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum (CCH) for multiple indications. The Company has a development and license agreement with Endo International plc (Endo) for injectable collagenases for marketed indications and indications in development.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (BSTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.