Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $18.35 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.08 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Baozun an industry rank of 91 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

Shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) opened at 14.33 on Monday. Baozun has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $18.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.45 million, a P/E ratio of 62.30 and a beta of 4.54.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/zacks-baozun-inc-bzun-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-from-brokerages.html.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 12.5% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at about $643,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the third quarter valued at about $7,545,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baozun by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc is a brand e-commerce solutions company. The Company is engaged in providing end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including the sales of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing and order fulfillment.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Baozun (BZUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.