Zacks: Analogic Co. (ALOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “” from Brokerages

Shares of Analogic Co. (NASDAQ:ALOG) have received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $86.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Analogic an industry rank of 37 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALOG shares. Benchmark Co. lowered shares of Analogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Analogic in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Analogic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Shares of Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG) opened at 73.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.32 million, a PE ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 0.85. Analogic has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $95.85.

Analogic (NASDAQ:ALOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. Analogic had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $131.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Analogic will post $2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Analogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

In other Analogic news, insider John J. Fry sold 3,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $325,116.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,792.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mervat Faltas sold 367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total transaction of $30,571.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,997 shares in the company, valued at $749,450.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,834 shares of company stock worth $398,392. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its position in Analogic by 10.1% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Analogic by 20,461.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 63,635 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Analogic by 78.4% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Analogic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after buying an additional 8,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Analogic by 134.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 365,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after buying an additional 209,739 shares in the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/zacks-analogic-co-alog-receives-consensus-recommendation-of-from-brokerages.html.

Analogic Company Profile

Analogic Corporation designs, manufactures and commercializes guidance, diagnostic imaging and threat detection technologies. The Company operates through three segments: Medical Imaging, Ultrasound, and Security and Detection. The Company’s Medical Imaging segment provides medical imaging systems and subsystems for computed tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and high-resolution digital mammography.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analogic (ALOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analogic Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analogic Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.