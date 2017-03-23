Zacks: American Financial Group Inc (AFG) Given $93.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the five analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $93.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.41 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given American Financial Group an industry rank of 161 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFG shares. Langen Mcalenn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Friday, December 30th. Macquarie cut shares of American Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) opened at 93.99 on Monday. American Financial Group has a 52 week low of $66.78 and a 52 week high of $97.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.74 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. The company has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.70.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 10.34%. American Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Financial Group will post $6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.91, for a total value of $18,182,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 8,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $852,369.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,402,279.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,935 shares of company stock worth $25,802,667. 14.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,871,000 after buying an additional 32,869 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,397,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 22.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 60,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc (AFG) is a holding company engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance businesses. The Company, through Great American Insurance Group, focuses on commercial products for businesses, and is engaged in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets.

