Shares of adidas AG (NASDAQ:ADDYY) have received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $95.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given adidas AG an industry rank of 224 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADDYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of adidas AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Commerzbank Ag upgraded shares of adidas AG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/zacks-adidas-ag-addyy-given-95-00-consensus-target-price-by-analysts.html.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management CA purchased a new stake in shares of adidas AG during the third quarter worth about $74,851,000. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of adidas AG by 8.1% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of adidas AG during the third quarter worth about $242,000.

adidas AG (NASDAQ:ADDYY) opened at 96.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.60 and a 200-day moving average of $81.34. adidas AG has a 52 week low of $57.03 and a 52 week high of $98.89. The company has a market cap of $38.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.39.

About adidas AG

adidas AG and its subsidiaries design, develop, produce and market a range of athletic and sports lifestyle products. The Company’s segments include Western Europe; North America; Greater China; Russia/CIS; Latin America; Japan; Middle East, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific (MEAA); TaylorMade-adidas Golf; Reebok-CCM Hockey; Runtastic, and Other centrally managed business.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on adidas AG (ADDYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.