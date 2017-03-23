Xcerra Corp (XCRA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Xcerra Corp in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Xcerra Corp from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Xcerra Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Xcerra Corp from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.94.

Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) traded up 1.914% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.785. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,550 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.68 million, a PE ratio of 36.604 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. Xcerra Corp has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Xcerra Corp (NASDAQ:XCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.92 million. Xcerra Corp had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xcerra Corp will post $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Xcerra Corp by 1.0% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in shares of Xcerra Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 61,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcerra Corp by 6.9% in the third quarter. SECOR Capital Advisors LP now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcerra Corp by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 173,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Xcerra Corp by 5.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 216,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Xcerra Corp Company Profile

Xcerra Corporation is a provider of test and handling capital equipment, interface products, test fixtures and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The Company operates through six segments: Semiconductor Test, Semiconductor Handlers, Contactors, PCB Test, Probes/Pins and Fixtures.

