Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) PT Raised to $46.00

Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Jefferies Group LLC to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. Jefferies Group LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.35% from the company’s current price.

XEL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays PLC downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) opened at 44.51 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The company has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $41.09.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post $2.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

In related news, Director James T. Prokopanko acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.45 per share, with a total value of $41,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.7% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 374,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after buying an additional 30,063 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,047,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,241,000 after buying an additional 47,655 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 489,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,134,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the period. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 154,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

