Xaar plc (LON:XAR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Xaar plc’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) opened at 331.75 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 252.81 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 366.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 421.63. Xaar plc has a 12 month low of GBX 325.52 and a 12 month high of GBX 525.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XAR. N+1 Singer reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Xaar plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt cut Xaar plc to an “add” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 570 ($7.04) to GBX 490 ($6.05) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.59).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Xaar plc (XAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/xaar-plc-xar-to-issue-dividend-increase-gbx-6-70-per-share.html.

Xaar plc Company Profile

Xaar plc is engaged in the development of digital inkjet technology and manufacture of piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads. The Company’s segments are product sales, commissions and fees, and royalties. It offers a range of industrial inkjet printheads and printhead systems, which are designed and produced to meet the customer-driven requirements of a range of manufacturing applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Xaar plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.