Xaar plc (XAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 6.70 Per Share

Xaar plc (LON:XAR) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is an increase from Xaar plc’s previous dividend of $3.30. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Xaar plc (LON:XAR) opened at 331.75 on Thursday. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 252.81 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 366.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 421.63. Xaar plc has a 12 month low of GBX 325.52 and a 12 month high of GBX 525.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on XAR. N+1 Singer reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Xaar plc in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Peel Hunt cut Xaar plc to an “add” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 570 ($7.04) to GBX 490 ($6.05) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 452.50 ($5.59).
Xaar plc Company Profile
Xaar plc is engaged in the development of digital inkjet technology and manufacture of piezoelectric drop-on-demand industrial inkjet printheads. The Company’s segments are product sales, commissions and fees, and royalties. It offers a range of industrial inkjet printheads and printhead systems, which are designed and produced to meet the customer-driven requirements of a range of manufacturing applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Xaar plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xaar plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.