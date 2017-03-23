Wyg Plc (LON:WYG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at N+1 Singer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Wyg Plc (LON:WYG) opened at 103.29 on Thursday. Wyg Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 91.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.15. The stock’s market cap is GBX 72.96 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Wyg Plc (WYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/wyg-plc-wyg-stock-rating-reaffirmed-by-n1-singer.html.

About Wyg Plc

WYG plc is a global project management and technical consultancy. The Company is engaged in creating and managing strategic assets by engaging with clients in the early stages of a project, and continuing to advise them throughout its lifecycle. The Company’s segments are UK; EAA (Europe, Africa and Asia), and MENA (Middle East & North Africa, including Turkey).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyg Plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyg Plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.