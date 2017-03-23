Wyg Plc (WYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by N+1 Singer

Wyg Plc (LON:WYG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reiterated by analysts at N+1 Singer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Wyg Plc (LON:WYG) opened at 103.29 on Thursday. Wyg Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 91.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 146.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 126.62 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.15. The stock’s market cap is GBX 72.96 million.
About Wyg Plc
WYG plc is a global project management and technical consultancy. The Company is engaged in creating and managing strategic assets by engaging with clients in the early stages of a project, and continuing to advise them throughout its lifecycle. The Company’s segments are UK; EAA (Europe, Africa and Asia), and MENA (Middle East & North Africa, including Turkey).
