WSP Global Inc (WSP) Director Suzanne Rancourt Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) Director Suzanne Rancourt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$46.75 per share, with a total value of C$46,750.00.

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) traded up 1.14% during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.95. 122,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. WSP Global Inc has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.45 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSP. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of WSP Global from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$45.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$47.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$48.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of WSP Global in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.63.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc is a professional services company. The Company’s segments are Canada, Americas (US and South America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific, including primarily Asia and Australia). It offers services in project delivery and consulting. It offers various project services throughout the project execution phases.

