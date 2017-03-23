Wolseley plc’s (WOS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Wolseley plc (LON:WOS) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a GBX 4,975 ($61.44) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Wolseley plc from GBX 3,700 ($45.70) to GBX 4,300 ($53.11) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Goodbody reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wolseley plc in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 3,930 ($48.54) target price on shares of Wolseley plc in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Wolseley plc from GBX 4,600 ($56.81) to GBX 5,090 ($62.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, AlphaValue reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 4,722 ($58.32) target price on shares of Wolseley plc in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,652.61 ($57.46).

Shares of Wolseley plc (LON:WOS) traded up 0.60% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 5030.00. The stock had a trading volume of 409,595 shares. Wolseley plc has a 52 week low of GBX 3,489.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 5,186.48. The firm’s market cap is GBX 12.61 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5,005.05 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,730.67.

Wolseley plc Company Profile

Wolseley plc is the holding company of the Wolseley Group of companies. The Company is engaged in the distribution of plumbing and heating products and building materials. The Company’s segments include USA, UK, Nordic, and Canada and Central Europe. The Company operates seven business units in the United States, six of these mainly operate in the business to business (B2B) market with one operating in the business to consumer (B2C) market.

