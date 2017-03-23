WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) Receives Sell Rating from Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated their sell rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a GBX 190 ($2.35) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Beaufort Securities raised shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 225 ($2.78) to GBX 230 ($2.84) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 210 ($2.59) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.96) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 197.75 ($2.44).

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) traded up 0.95% on Wednesday, hitting GBX 234.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,404,170 shares. The company’s market cap is GBX 5.45 billion. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 168.50 and a 12-month high of GBX 250.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 242.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. This is an increase from WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC’s previous dividend of $1.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%.

In other WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC news, insider Neil Davidson acquired 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 235 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £30,080 ($37,149.56). Also, insider Paula Vennells acquired 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £29,823.30 ($36,832.53).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

