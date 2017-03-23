HSBC Holdings plc reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. HSBC Holdings plc currently has a GBX 200 ($2.47) price target on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MRW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.21) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BNP Paribas restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 235 ($2.90) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Barclays PLC restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.53) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a sell rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.35) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC restated a hold rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.09) price objective on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197.75 ($2.44).

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) traded up 0.95% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 234.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,404,170 shares. The stock’s market cap is GBX 5.45 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 227.98. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 168.50 and a 52 week high of GBX 250.00.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) Receives “Buy” Rating from HSBC Holdings plc” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/wm-morrison-supermarkets-plc-mrw-receives-buy-rating-from-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a GBX 3.85 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC’s previous dividend of $1.58.

In other news, insider Paula Vennells acquired 12,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £29,823.30 ($36,832.53). Also, insider Neil Davidson acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £30,080 ($37,149.56).

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Company Profile

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.