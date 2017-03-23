WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) PT Raised to GBX 225 at Deutsche Bank AG

WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 225 ($2.78) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the grocer’s stock. Deutsche Bank AG’s target price points to a potential downside of 3.14% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 225 ($2.78) to GBX 230 ($2.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.35) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upped their target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.28) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America Corp reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.72) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC in a report on Monday, January 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 197.75 ($2.44).

Shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW) opened at 232.30 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 242.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.93. WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 168.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 250.00. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 5.40 billion.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This is a boost from WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC’s previous dividend of $1.58. This represents a dividend yield of 1.67%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW) PT Raised to GBX 225 at Deutsche Bank AG” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/wm-morrison-supermarkets-plc-mrw-pt-raised-to-gbx-225-at-deutsche-bank-ag.html.

In other WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC news, insider Paula Vennells bought 12,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £29,823.30 ($36,832.53). Also, insider Neil Davidson bought 12,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($2.90) per share, for a total transaction of £30,080 ($37,149.56).

About WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC is engaged in the operation of retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand and associated activities. The Company offers products, such as Free From, World Foods, Food To Go and Nutmeg clothing. It has food manufacturing capabilities in meat, fish, bakery, fruit and veg, deli and flowers.

Receive News & Ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.