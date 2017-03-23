Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) Director Richard D. Moss Purchases 500 Shares

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Director Richard D. Moss bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $15,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) traded up 0.68% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.75. 684,736 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.44. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $39.30.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The firm earned $370.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post $2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 507,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 0.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 5.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on WGO. Northcoast Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc is a manufacturer of recreation vehicles (RVs) used primarily in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets motorized and towable recreation products along with supporting products and services. Its other products manufactured by the Company consist of original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, including extruded aluminum and other component products for other manufacturers and commercial vehicles.

