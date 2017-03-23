Windstream Holdings’ (WIN) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated their sell rating on shares of Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Goldman Sachs Group Inc currently has a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc decreased their price target on shares of Windstream Holdings from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG decreased their price target on shares of Windstream Holdings from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Windstream Holdings from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised shares of Windstream Holdings from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.21.

Shares of Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) traded down 2.88% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,366,893 shares. The company’s market cap is $558.43 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87. Windstream Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $10.45.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Windstream Holdings will post ($1.00) EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Windstream Holdings’ (WIN) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Goldman Sachs Group Inc” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/windstream-holdings-win-sell-rating-reaffirmed-at-goldman-sachs-group-inc.html.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 40.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,782,000 after buying an additional 975,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,577,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,554,000 after buying an additional 868,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 2,297.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 799,928 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Windstream Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,596,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,936,000 after buying an additional 241,378 shares during the last quarter.

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.