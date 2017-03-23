Windstream Holdings Inc (WIN) Bonds Drop 1.3% During Trading

An issue of Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) bonds fell 1.3% against their face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 7.5% coupon and will mature on April 1, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $94.25 and were trading at $96.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its share price.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Windstream Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded shares of Windstream Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Windstream Holdings from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc dropped their price objective on shares of Windstream Holdings from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.21.

Windstream Holdings Inc (NYSE:WIN) traded down 5.08% during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.61. 4,883,010 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.87. Windstream Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $10.45. The company’s market capitalization is $545.79 million.

Windstream Holdings (NYSE:WIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Windstream Holdings’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Windstream Holdings Inc will post ($1.00) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 40.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,361,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,782,000 after buying an additional 975,870 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,577,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,554,000 after buying an additional 868,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 2,297.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 834,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 799,928 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Windstream Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Windstream Holdings by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,174,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 241,378 shares during the period.

