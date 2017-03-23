Williams Companies Inc (WMB) Given a $32.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) received a $32.00 price target from equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WMB. Jefferies Group LLC lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) opened at 28.44 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $32.69. The company’s market cap is $23.49 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.67 and a 200 day moving average of $29.66.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -53.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 10.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Williams Companies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Williams Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc is an energy infrastructure company focused on connecting North America’s hydrocarbon resource plays to markets for natural gas, natural gas liquids and olefins. The Company’s segments include Williams Partners, Williams NGL & Petchem Services, and Other. Its Williams Partners segment consists of its consolidated partnership in Williams Partners L.P., including gas pipeline, which consists of interstate natural gas pipelines and pipeline joint project investments, and midstream business, which provides natural gas gathering, treating, processing and compression services.

