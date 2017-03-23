William E. Peters Sells 11,000 Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (JBL) Stock

Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) President William E. Peters sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $319,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 689,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,993,238. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Jabil Circuit, Inc. (NYSE:JBL) opened at 28.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.17. Jabil Circuit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Jabil Circuit (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Jabil Circuit had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Circuit, Inc. will post $2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Jabil Circuit’s payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Jabil Circuit in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded Jabil Circuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Standpoint Research upgraded Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jabil Circuit from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil Circuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Jabil Circuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,769,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Jabil Circuit by 13.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,616,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,302,000 after buying an additional 1,488,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Circuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,845,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil Circuit during the third quarter worth approximately $10,175,000. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jabil Circuit by 723.7% in the third quarter. Clinton Group Inc. now owns 444,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 390,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil Circuit

Jabil circuit, Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions throughout the world. The Company operates in two segments, which include Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) and Diversified Manufacturing Services (DMS). The Company’s EMS segment is focused on leveraging information technology (IT), supply chain design and engineering, technologies centered on core electronics, sharing of its large scale manufacturing infrastructure and the ability to serve a range of markets.

