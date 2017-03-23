William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Francesca's Holdings Corp (FRAN)

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp in a research note issued on Tuesday. William Blair analyst A. Noblin now anticipates that the firm will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Francesca's Holdings Corp’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Francesca's Holdings Corp had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 37.74%. The firm earned $146.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

FRAN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Francesca's Holdings Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC set a $17.00 target price on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Francesca's Holdings Corp from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Francesca's Holdings Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Francesca's Holdings Corp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.42.

Francesca's Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:FRAN) traded up 3.06% on Thursday, hitting $16.19. 340,720 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $611.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its 200 day moving average is $17.08. Francesca's Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $22.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 24,120.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 72,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 71,880 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 559,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after buying an additional 27,906 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 1,350.5% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 609,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after buying an additional 567,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Francesca's Holdings Corp by 43.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after buying an additional 65,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

About Francesca's Holdings Corp

Francesca’s Holdings Corporation is a holding company, which conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries. The Company is a specialty retailer that operates a nationwide-chain of boutiques. It is engaged in the operation of boutiques and its direct-to-consumer Website segment. The merchandise assortment is a mix of apparel, jewelry, accessories and gifts.

