Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (WTE) Price Target Raised to C$26.50 at Scotiabank

Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.34% from the company’s previous close.

WTE has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.90.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Corp (TSE:WTE) traded down 1.51% during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. The stock had a trading volume of 93,770 shares. Westshore Terminals Investment Corp has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $29.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.81.

In related news, Director Douglas Souter bought 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$25.80 per share, with a total value of C$49,020.00.

