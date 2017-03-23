Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW) Receives $17.15 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NYSE:WTW) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WTW. Vetr lowered Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Sidoti raised their price target on Weight Watchers International from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Weight Watchers International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) opened at 14.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $943.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 2.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.81. Weight Watchers International has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business earned $267.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Weight Watchers International will post $1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTW. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $7,327,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $6,852,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the third quarter worth about $3,839,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weight Watchers International during the fourth quarter worth about $3,045,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Weight Watchers International by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 235,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 119,000 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc is a provider of weight management services. The Company operates globally through a network of Company-owned and franchise operations. The Company’s branded products and services include meetings conducted by its franchisees, digital weight management products provided through its Websites, mobile sites and applications, products sold at meetings, licensed products sold in retail channels and magazine subscriptions and other publications.

