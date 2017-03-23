Weatherford International Plc (WFT) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 714,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165,126 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Weatherford International Plc worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. MSI Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 0.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 14.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 25,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) opened at 6.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.53. Weatherford International Plc has a 12 month low of $3.73 and a 12 month high of $8.49. The stock’s market capitalization is $5.93 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WFT shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Weatherford International Plc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. started coverage on Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Vetr lowered Weatherford International Plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.19 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.53.

In other Weatherford International Plc news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 6,462 shares of Weatherford International Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $34,248.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 328,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,156. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 14,395 shares of Weatherford International Plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $80,324.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 318,520 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,832 shares of company stock worth $167,939 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Plc Company Profile

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

