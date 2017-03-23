Weatherford International Plc (WFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Tudor Pickering

Analysts at Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank set a $6.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International Plc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.91 target price on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised shares of Weatherford International Plc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) opened at 6.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. The company’s market cap is $5.93 billion. Weatherford International Plc has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $8.49.

In other Weatherford International Plc news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 14,395 shares of Weatherford International Plc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $80,324.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 318,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 6,462 shares of Weatherford International Plc stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $34,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 328,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,832 shares of company stock valued at $167,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFT. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc during the fourth quarter valued at $416,023,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc during the fourth quarter valued at $26,548,000. WFG Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 4,196.1% in the fourth quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 62,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 60,844 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc during the fourth quarter valued at $4,067,000. Finally, Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc during the fourth quarter valued at $1,092,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

