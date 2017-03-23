Weatherford International Plc (WFT) Given a $6.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Scotiabank set a $6.00 price objective on Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WFT has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Clarkson Capital raised shares of Weatherford International Plc from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $6.91 price target on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.53.

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) traded down 2.99% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 10,081,778 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.75 billion. Weatherford International Plc has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $8.49.

In related news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 14,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $80,324.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 318,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,341.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $34,248.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 328,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,156. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,832 shares of company stock valued at $167,939. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFT. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc during the third quarter valued at about $102,000. MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 0.5% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 20,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 26,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 14.2% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weatherford International Plc

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

