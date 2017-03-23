WD-40 Company (WDFC) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company sells a petroleum-based product, known as WD-40. WD-40 is a multi-purpose product which acts as a lubricant, rust preventative, penetrant, cleaner and moisture displacer. They also sell the 3-IN-ONE Oil. 3-IN-ONE Oil is a lower cost general purpose lubricant that is useful when precise applications of a lubricant are needed. “

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of WD-40 Company in a research report on Sunday, January 15th.

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) traded up 0.41% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. The company had a trading volume of 21,577 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $110.18. WD-40 Company has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company earned $89.25 million during the quarter. WD-40 Company had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WD-40 Company will post $3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. WD-40 Company’s payout ratio is currently 53.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,872,000. Numeric Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 Company by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of WD-40 Company by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of WD-40 Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of WD-40 Company by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.81% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company Company Profile

WD-40 Company is a global company engaged in developing and selling products, which solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. The Company’s Americas segment includes the United States, Canada and Latin America.

