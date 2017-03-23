Wayfair Inc (W) SVP Steve Oblak Sells 375 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) SVP Steve Oblak sold 375 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $14,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,471,611.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 1st, Steve Oblak sold 443 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $16,940.32.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Steve Oblak sold 268 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $11,183.64.

On Monday, January 23rd, Steve Oblak sold 500 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Steve Oblak sold 325 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $12,736.75.

On Monday, January 9th, Steve Oblak sold 375 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $14,021.25.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Steve Oblak sold 505 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $17,331.60.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Steve Oblak sold 375 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $13,233.75.

Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) traded down 1.11% during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.30. The stock had a trading volume of 434,445 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.04. Wayfair Inc has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $49.34. The company’s market cap is $3.29 billion.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.16. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 91.94% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $985 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post ($1.63) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,417,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,967,000 after buying an additional 188,905 shares during the period. Harbourvest Partners LLC increased its position in Wayfair by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbourvest Partners LLC now owns 3,860,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Wayfair by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,527,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,543,000 after buying an additional 21,599 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wayfair by 15.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,277,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,279,000 after buying an additional 169,545 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Wayfair by 19.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 848,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,386,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising, product discovery and prices for a range of products from suppliers across various brands, including Wayfair.com, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio and Birch Lane. The Company offers a range of furniture, home furnishings, decor and goods. Wayfair produces editorial content both in-house and through third parties.

