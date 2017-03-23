Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Updates FY17 Earnings Guidance

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.76-1.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James Financial, Inc. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $35.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.08.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) opened at 30.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.89 and its 200 day moving average is $31.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.89. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $27.65 and a 12-month high of $34.61.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 55.81% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post $0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/washington-real-estate-investment-trust-wre-updates-fy17-earnings-guidance.html.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust. The Company’s business consists of the ownership and operation of real property in the greater Washington metro region. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of office buildings, multifamily buildings and retail centers.

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.