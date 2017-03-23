Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Off Wall Street

Off Wall Street started coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Forward View reiterated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.50.

Shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) traded down 0.53% on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. 314,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $19.72 and a 52 week high of $53.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The stock’s market capitalization is $1.18 billion.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 9.48%. The company earned $654 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post $2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Tarola purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark W. Deyoung purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,490,830.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 31,500 shares of company stock worth $658,140 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,369,000. HBK Investments L P boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 39.0% in the third quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,600,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,796,000 after buying an additional 448,700 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,649,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor during the third quarter valued at about $5,311,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,561,000 after buying an additional 132,410 shares in the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Inc is a designer, manufacturer and marketer of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. The Company operates through two segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. Its Shooting Sports segment designs, develops, produces and sources ammunition and firearms for the hunting and sport shooting enthusiast markets, as well as ammunition for local law enforcement, the United States Government and international markets.

