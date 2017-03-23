Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) had its price target increased by analysts at Investec from GBX 375 ($4.63) to GBX 385 ($4.75) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.73% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities Ltd downgraded shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC to an “add” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 370 ($4.57) to GBX 380 ($4.69) in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC boosted their price target on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC from GBX 400 ($4.94) to GBX 425 ($5.25) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Panmure Gordon started coverage on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 400 ($4.94) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price target on shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 382.46 ($4.72).

Virgin Money Holdings PLC (LON:VM) opened at 318.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 332.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.13. Virgin Money Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 196.10 and a 52 week high of GBX 379.60. The stock’s market cap is GBX 1.41 billion.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Virgin Money Holdings PLC (VM) PT Raised to GBX 385” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/virgin-money-holdings-plc-vm-pt-raised-to-gbx-385.html.

In other news, insider Jayne-Anne Gadhia sold 47,972 shares of Virgin Money Holdings PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 331 ($4.09), for a total value of £158,787.32 ($196,106.36).

About Virgin Money Holdings PLC

Virgin Money Holdings (UK) plc is a United Kingdom-based retail-only bank. The Company is focused on providing residential mortgages, savings and credit cards. The Company also offers a range of investment and insurance products. Its segments include Mortgages and savings; Credit cards; Current accounts, insurance and investments, and Central functions.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.