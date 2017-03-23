VimpelCom Ltd (vip) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

VimpelCom Ltd (NASDAQ:vip) announced a dividend on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.146 per share on Thursday, March 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This is an increase from VimpelCom’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Shares of VimpelCom (NASDAQ:VIP) opened at 4.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 2.55. VimpelCom has a 52 week low of $3.12 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on VIP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VimpelCom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of VimpelCom in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.80 target price for the company. Renaissance Capital cut shares of VimpelCom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.60 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, ING Group started coverage on shares of VimpelCom in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.80 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.28.

About VimpelCom

VimpelCom Ltd. is an international communications and technology company. The Company provides voice and data services through a range of traditional and broadband mobile and fixed-line technologies and operates in Russia, Algeria, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, Tajikistan, Georgia, Laos, Zimbabwe and Italy.

