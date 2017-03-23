Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Given a $5.00 Price Target at Maxim Group

Maxim Group set a $5.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) traded down 0.84% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,968 shares. Viking Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.89. The firm’s market cap is $23.80 million. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.27.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post ($1.03) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 187.8% in the fourth quarter. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 61,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 666.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 53.3% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 849,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 295,523 shares during the period. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics Company Profile

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The Company’s clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery.

