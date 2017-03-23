Viavi Solutions Inc (VIAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.92.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.20 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) traded down 0.416% on Thursday, reaching $10.765. 1,613,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.532 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $206.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.73 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post $0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, VP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $113,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,195.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 10,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $112,632.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,591.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,081,678. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 17,036,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,902,000 after buying an additional 1,342,873 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 6,009,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,408,000 after buying an additional 239,364 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,703,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,658,000 after buying an additional 283,091 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,325,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,185,000 after buying an additional 28,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 11.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,148,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 221,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc (Viavi) is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises and their ecosystems. The Company also offers thin film optical coatings, providing light management solutions to anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government and healthcare and other markets.

