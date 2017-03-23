Verona Pharma Plc (VRP) Given Corporate Rating at N+1 Singer

N+1 Singer restated their corporate rating on shares of Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) in a report released on Wednesday.

Shares of Verona Pharma Plc (LON:VRP) traded down 1.03% during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 20,802 shares. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3.31. Verona Pharma Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 120.77 and a 52 week high of GBX 146.00. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 73.70 million.

In other news, insider Sven Jan-Anders Karlsson bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 149 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £17,880 ($22,082.25).

About Verona Pharma Plc

Verona Pharma plc is a United Kingdom-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes prescription medicines to treat respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis. Its product candidate, RPL554, is a dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase 3 and phosphodiesterase 4 enzymes.

