Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,800,000 shares of Veritiv Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $97,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) traded up 1.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 64,799 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $819.65 million, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. Veritiv Corp has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $62.60.

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.64. Veritiv Corp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company earned $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Corp will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Veritiv Corp (VRTV) Major Shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc Sells 1,800,000 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/veritiv-corp-vrtv-major-shareholder-bain-capital-investors-llc-sells-1800000-shares.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Corp during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Corp during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Corp during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Corp during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Veritiv Corp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Veritiv Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp began coverage on Veritiv Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Veritiv Corp Company Profile

Veritiv Corporation (Veritiv) is a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility and logistics solutions. Veritiv operates through four segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format and specialty paper products, graphics consumables and graphics equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.