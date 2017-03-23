Veritiv Corp (VRTV) Major Shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc Sells 1,800,000 Shares

Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) major shareholder Bain Capital Investors Llc sold 1,800,000 shares of Veritiv Corp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.14, for a total value of $97,452,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) traded up 1.85% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.25. The company had a trading volume of 64,799 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $819.65 million, a P/E ratio of 40.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average of $53.01. Veritiv Corp has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $62.60.
Veritiv Corp (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.64. Veritiv Corp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company earned $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veritiv Corp will post $2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Corp during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Corp during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Corp during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. DIAM Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Veritiv Corp during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Veritiv Corp by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veritiv Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Veritiv Corp in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp began coverage on Veritiv Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Veritiv Corp Company Profile
Veritiv Corporation (Veritiv) is a business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility and logistics solutions. Veritiv operates through four segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions. The Print segment sells and distributes commercial printing, writing, copying, digital, wide format and specialty paper products, graphics consumables and graphics equipment.
