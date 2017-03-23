Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.18% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Veritex Holdings in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) opened at 27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.52 million, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.72. Veritex Holdings has a 52 week low of $13.27 and a 52 week high of $29.43.

Veritex Holdings (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Veritex Holdings had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings will post $1.22 EPS for the current year.

Veritex Holdings Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Veritex Community Bank (the Bank), a Texas state chartered bank, provides relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of small to medium-sized businesses and professionals.

