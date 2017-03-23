Vereit Inc (VER) Given a $10.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a $10.00 price objective on Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vereit from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Bank of America Corp cut shares of Vereit from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Vereit from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vereit from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.89.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) traded up 1.78% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,878,184 shares. Vereit has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. The company’s market capitalization is $8.36 billion.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $351.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.69 million. Vereit had a negative net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vereit will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a boost from Vereit’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is presently -141.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VER. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 3.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 278,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 138.5% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 669,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 388,927 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vereit during the third quarter worth approximately $2,653,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 208.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSI Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vereit by 12.7% in the third quarter. MSI Financial Services Inc now owns 68,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 7,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

About Vereit

VEREIT, Inc is a full-service real estate operating company. The Company operates through two business segments: real estate investment (REI) segment and investment management segment, Cole Capital. As of December 31, 2016, through its REI segment, the Company owned and managed a portfolio of 4,142 retail, restaurant, office and industrial real estate properties with an aggregate of 93.3 million square feet, which are located in 49 states, Puerto Rico and Canada.

