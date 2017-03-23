Vera Bradley, Inc. (VRA) Major Shareholder Sells $229,452.30 in Stock

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) major shareholder Michael C. Ray sold 25,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $229,452.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 210,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,568.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) traded down 1.39% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.52. 512,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $12.84. The company has a market cap of $308.56 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.96. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.40 and a 12-month high of $20.69.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company earned $134.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.34 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Wunderlich set a $20.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,540,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 37,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 37,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,847,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 59.2% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 279,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 103,760 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the third quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc is a designer of women’s handbags, accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, and stationery and gifts. The Company’s segments include Direct and Indirect. It offers an assortment of products, including bags, such as purses, totes and backpacks; accessories, such as wallets, wristlets, phone cases and technology accessories; travel and travel accessories, such as weekend bags, duffel bags and cosmetic bags, and home, such as mugs, tumblers and textiles, including aprons, beach towels, throw blankets and comforters.

