Vectura Group PLC (VEC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 220.25 ($2.72).

VEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.47) target price on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.84) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. FinnCap restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.78) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Numis Securities Ltd restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 252 ($3.11) price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, N+1 Singer lowered their price objective on shares of Vectura Group PLC from GBX 208 ($2.57) to GBX 202 ($2.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 162.20. 1,154,948 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s market capitalization is GBX 932.16 million. Vectura Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 122.90 and a 12-month high of GBX 179.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 145.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 140.34.

Vectura Group PLC Company Profile

Vectura Group plc is engaged in research, development and commercialization of therapeutic products and drug delivery systems for human use. The Company’s products include Ultibro Breezhaler (European Union (EU) and Rest of World (RoW)) – LABA-LAMA; Seebri Breezhaler (EU and RoW) – LAMA; AirFluSal Forspiro (EU and RoW) – ICS-LABA; ADVATE (Global) – Antihaemophilic Factor (Recombinant); Adept (Global) – Icodextrin; Anoro Ellipta (Global) – LAMA-LABA; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta (Global) – ICS-LABA, and Incruse Ellipta (Global) – LAMA.

