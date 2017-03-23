Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 120 at FinnCap

Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) had its price objective decreased by FinnCap from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.48) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. FinnCap currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.85) target price on shares of Van Elle Holdings PLC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Shares of Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) traded down 2.20% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 717,788 shares. Van Elle Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 87.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 140.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 118.47 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 118.11. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 62.63 million.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

About Van Elle Holdings PLC

Van Elle Holdings plc is a geotechnical engineering contracting company. The Company offers end-to-end solutions, including site investigation, driven, bored, drilled and augered piling, and ground stabilization services. It also develops, manufactures and installs precast concrete products for use in specialist foundation applications.

