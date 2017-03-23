Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) had its price objective lowered by Peel Hunt from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a research report report published on Wednesday. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, FinnCap initiated coverage on shares of Van Elle Holdings PLC in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 150 ($1.85) price objective for the company.

Shares of Van Elle Holdings PLC (LON:VANL) traded down 2.1979% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 88.9999. 681,452 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 118.11. Van Elle Holdings PLC has a one year low of GBX 87.00 and a one year high of GBX 140.52. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 62.63 million.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Van Elle Holdings PLC (VANL) Price Target Cut to GBX 130 by Analysts at Peel Hunt” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/23/van-elle-holdings-plc-vanl-price-target-cut-to-gbx-130-by-analysts-at-peel-hunt.html.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th.

Van Elle Holdings PLC Company Profile

Van Elle Holdings plc is a geotechnical engineering contracting company. The Company offers end-to-end solutions, including site investigation, driven, bored, drilled and augered piling, and ground stabilization services. It also develops, manufactures and installs precast concrete products for use in specialist foundation applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Van Elle Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Van Elle Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.