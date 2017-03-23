Validus Holdings, Ltd. (VR) CEO Peter Anthony Bilsby Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) CEO Peter Anthony Bilsby sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $84,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,216,910.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Validus Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:VR) traded up 0.14% during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.45. The company had a trading volume of 135,613 shares. Validus Holdings, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $44.23 and a 52-week high of $58.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.40 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 0.57.

Validus Holdings (NYSE:VR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Validus Holdings had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $298.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Validus Holdings’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Validus Holdings, Ltd. will post $4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Validus Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. Validus Holdings’s dividend payout ratio is 32.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Validus Holdings by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,153,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,446,000 after buying an additional 35,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Validus Holdings by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,123,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,841,000 after buying an additional 36,213 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Validus Holdings by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,018,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,562,000 after buying an additional 44,095 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Validus Holdings by 14.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,996,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,486,000 after buying an additional 252,440 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Validus Holdings by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,489,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,949,000 after buying an additional 112,262 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank AG cut Validus Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Validus Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Validus Holdings in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Validus Holdings from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

About Validus Holdings

Validus Holdings, Ltd. is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations through four operating segments: Validus Re, Talbot, Western World and AlphaCat. Validus Re is a Bermuda-based reinsurance segment focused treaty reinsurance. AlphaCat is an investment advisor managing capital from third parties and the Company in insurance linked securities and other investments in the property catastrophe reinsurance space.

