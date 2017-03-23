Valero Energy Partners’ (VLP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Scotiabank

Valero Energy Partners LP (NYSE:VLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.40% from the stock’s current price.

VLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Valero Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Valero Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered Valero Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy Partners in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

Shares of Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) traded up 1.02% on Thursday, reaching $47.53. The company had a trading volume of 88,694 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. Valero Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $38.90 and a 52-week high of $51.00.

Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm earned $104.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.32 million. Valero Energy Partners had a return on equity of 116.22% and a net margin of 56.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Partners will post $2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLP. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Partners by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Partners by 1.3% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 19,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Valero Energy Partners by 6.7% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy Partners by 21.6% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Partners Company Profile

Valero Energy Partners LP owns, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and logistics assets. The Company’s assets include crude oil and refined petroleum products pipeline and terminal systems in the United States Gulf Coast and the United States Mid-Continent regions that are integral to the operations of the following Valero Energy Corporation (Valero) refineries, such as Port Arthur Refinery-Port Arthur, Texas; McKee Refinery-Sunray, Texas; Three Rivers Refinery-Three Rivers, Texas; Memphis Refinery-Memphis, Tennessee; Ardmore Refinery-Ardmore, Oklahoma; St.

