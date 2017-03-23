Valeo, SA (VLEEY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valeo, SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning. They currently have $36.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for automobile industry. The Company has four business groups supplying products to the original equipment market and the aftermarket. The 4 Business Groups are: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems, and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems offers electrical systems, transmission systems and hybrid and electric vehicle systems. The Thermal Systems products include climate control, compressors and front-end modules. The Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems products comprise driving assistance and access mechanisms. The Visibility Systems products are lighting systems, wiper Systems and wiper Motors. Valeo SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLEEY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut Valeo, SA from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Natixis cut Valeo, SA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc started coverage on Valeo, SA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Group LLC upgraded Valeo, SA from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Valeo, SA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valeo, SA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Valeo, SA (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) traded up 0.075% on Wednesday, reaching $31.964. The company had a trading volume of 6,243 shares. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.550 and a beta of 1.63. Valeo, SA has a one year low of $20.97 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27.

About Valeo, SA

Valeo SA is an automotive supplier. The Company is a technology company. The Company’s operating segments include Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems and Visibility Systems. The Company supplies original equipment spares to automakers and replacement parts to the independent aftermarket.

