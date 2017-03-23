Vale SA (VALE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are covering the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on shares of Vale SA from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale SA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC raised shares of Vale SA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Vetr downgraded shares of Vale SA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.97 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc raised shares of Vale SA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.2881 dividend. This is a boost from Vale SA’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Vale SA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale SA during the fourth quarter worth about $27,612,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale SA during the fourth quarter worth about $15,856,000. Numeric Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vale SA by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Numeric Investors LLC now owns 2,697,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,558,000 after buying an additional 1,569,300 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vale SA during the fourth quarter worth about $9,138,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Vale SA by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,983,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after buying an additional 920,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

About Vale SA

Vale SA (Vale) is a metals and mining company. The Company is also a producer of iron ore and iron ore pellets, and nickel. The Company’s segments include Ferrous minerals, Coal, Base metals, Fertilizers and Others. Its Ferrous minerals segment consists of the production and extraction of ferrous minerals, as iron ore, pellets and its logistic services, manganese and ferroalloys, and other ferrous products and services.

