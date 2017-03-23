US Capital Advisors Comments on WGL Holdings Inc’s FY2017 Earnings (WGL)

WGL Holdings Inc (NYSE:WGL) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their FY2017 earnings per share estimates for shares of WGL Holdings in a report released on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors analyst D. Fidell now expects that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $3.50 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.35.

WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. WGL Holdings had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hilliard Lyons cut shares of WGL Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WGL Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of WGL Holdings in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of WGL Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of WGL Holdings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. WGL Holdings presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of WGL Holdings (NYSE:WGL) opened at 82.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.60. WGL Holdings has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $84.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a boost from WGL Holdings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. WGL Holdings’s payout ratio is 62.70%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WGL Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,680,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WGL Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,205,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WGL Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $284,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WGL Holdings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of WGL Holdings by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WGL Holdings

WGL Holdings, Inc (WGL) is a holding company. The Company operates through four segments. The Regulated Utility segment consists of Washington Gas Light Company, which provides regulated gas distribution services to end use customers and natural gas transportation services to an unaffiliated natural gas distribution company and Hampshire Gas Company, which provides regulated interstate natural gas storage services.

