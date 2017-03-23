Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBP) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) traded up 0.41% on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,588 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.88 million, a PE ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 0.23.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

