Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA) Increases Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBA) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) opened at 20.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average of $22.29. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The company has a market cap of $769.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.63.

In other Urstadt Biddle Properties news, CFO John T. Hayes sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $60,684.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust, which is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial real estate. The Company owns Ridgeway Shopping Center (Ridgeway) property, which is located in Stamford, Connecticut. Its segments include Ridgeway and All Other Operating Segments.

