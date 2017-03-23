Urban Outfitters, Inc. (URBN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. FBR & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

Shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) opened at 22.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The apparel retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters will post $1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,422,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $154,445,000 after buying an additional 383,364 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,011,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,762,000 after buying an additional 312,396 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 983.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,560,815 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,397,000 after buying an additional 2,324,398 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $69,571,000. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Urban Outfitters by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,397,206 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,752,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc is a lifestyle specialty retail company. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Company’s Retail segment consists of its Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, Free People, Terrain and Bhldn brands, whose merchandise is sold to its customers through retail stores, Websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers.

